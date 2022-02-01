Bail set at $750K for man accused of shooting into crowd, leading police on chase

Pierre Morrison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting into a crowd — injuring one person — and leading officers on a high-speed chase pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Pierre Morrison, 20, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person and recklessly evading a peace officer. He’s due back in court Feb. 14.

On Sunday, police were called to Pepper Tree Lane near Appleblossom Drive at around 10:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers learned a man identified as Morrison and his partner had been involved in an argument and Morrison left.

Bystanders were checking on the partner when a vehicle drove up and shots were fired, police said. A person described only as a male was hit in his lower extremities and treated at a nearby hospital.

Police located the suspect vehicle and tried pulling it over in south Bakersfield, according to BPD. A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Planz Road and Kennedy Way.

The driver, identified as Morrison, was taken into custody, police said.

