BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Not-guilty pleas were entered Wednesday on behalf of a Lake Isabella man police say shot at officers during a chase.

Robert John Vaughn, 48, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a gun, grand theft firearm, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and is held without bail. He’s due back in court June 27. The Public Defender’s office is representing him.

At about 3:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to a gas station in the 2300 block of Panama Lane to reports of a person brandishing a gun. The person left before officers arrived, but witnesses provided a description of the man and suspect vehicle.

Police located the suspect vehicle and a short chase ensued after which the driver, Vaughn, fled on foot in the 6800 block of Lowry Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said he fired a gun at officers as he ran.

An officer returned fire. Vaughn was not hit and was apprehended in the 6800 block of Betty Street, police said.

No officers were injured. A gun was recovered.