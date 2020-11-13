Man accused of shooting at police pleads not guilty to 11 felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing at police officers during a foot chase pleaded not guilty Thursday to 11 felonies and was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Alejandro Chagoya, 20, was wounded when police returned fire, and appeared in court with a bandage on his hand as he pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, two counts of attempted murder against a public official and six counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer.

The events leading to the shooting began at about 7:26 p.m. Tuesday when police received an call from a resident who said an intruder was inside their home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers arrived and heard the sounds of an altercation coming from inside the residence. They tried to force entry and were met by the caller, who said the intruder escaped out the back.

Officers chased the intruder, identified as Chagoya, and gunfire was exchanged. Chagoya was wounded and taken into custody.