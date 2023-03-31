BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of sexually assaulting three children and who was arrested following an hours-long standoff has been ordered to stand trial.

Anthony Rocha was held to answer on each of the 18 felony charges filed against him, according to court records. A judge ruled at a preliminary hearing this week there was sufficient evidence to support the allegations.

Rocha was arrested in February on a multi-million dollar warrant following a standoff in which he stood on a guardrail at the Kern River overcrossing in the 3000 block of 24th Street, police said. He threatened officers but eventually surrendered after more than two hours of negotiation, police said.

Rocha is being held without bail. He’s due back in court April 10.