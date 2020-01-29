Man accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty to four felonies

Angel Rivera stands next to an attorney during his arraignment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an alley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four felony charges.

Angel David Hermosill Rivera, 35, was ordered held on $100,000 bail and is next due in court Feb. 7.

Police were called at about 3:18 p.m. Friday to an alley in the 2600 block of Alder Street and interviewed a woman who said she was sexually assaulted. She provided officers with a description of the suspect.

Officers located and arrested Rivera, who police said matched the suspect description.