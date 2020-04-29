Man accused in robbery and intentionally hitting employee with vehicle arrested by police and U.S. Marshals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police and the U.S. Marshals Service have apprehended a man they say was involved in the robbery of a local convenience store and hit an employee with his vehicle as he drove away.

Michael Britt, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of 8th Street on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He’s believed to have been involved in at least 10 other thefts in the city during the past two months.

On April 10, two people with duffel bags entered the Rite Aid at 1601 23rd St. and began loading them with merchandise. Employees tried to stop them, and the two ran outside to a waiting vehicle. An employee followed them outside and stood behind the vehicle writing down its license plate when the driver intentionally hit him, police said.

The employee suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver was identified as Britt. The two other people involved in the robbery remain unidentified and no description of them was released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.