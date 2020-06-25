Bakersfield man accused of restraining son with zip ties charged with torture, 5 counts of child cruelty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of restraining his 7-year-old son with zip ties for up to 10 hours at a time has been charged with torture and five counts of willful cruelty to a child, according to court records.

William Davis, 32, is scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon in connection with his arrest on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to Davis’ residence in the 100 block of Beardsley Avenue over the weekend after neighbors reported seeing Davis’ son hopping while bound until he fell, a sheriff’s news release said.

The deputies freed the boy after finding his ankles and wrists bound with zip ties, according to sheriff’s officials No one else was at the residence.

Special Victims Unit investigators were called to the scene and discovered the child was regularly bound by Davis and locked alone in the residence while Davis left to buy marijuana or go to work, sheriff’s officials said.

Also, officials said Davis would repeatedly hit the child with some type of cord. No one else lived at the residence.