BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of pulling a gun and pistol-whipping an employee of Studio Movie Grill in northwest Bakersfield has pleaded no contest to both charges filed against him.

Eduardo Reyes, 31, made an “open plea” Thursday, entering no-contest pleas to assault with a gun and using offensive words in a public place in the hope the judge gives him a favorable sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the maximum time Reyes faces is six years in prison, but the judge indicated Reyes would receive felony probation with credit for time served. Sentencing is set for March 17.

“The lack of previous criminal record of the defendant was one basis upon which the court relied when considering the court-indicated sentence,” Kinzel said.

Reyes’ wife, Rahmona Monicka Reyes, had a hearing scheduled Friday morning for two misdemeanor charges filed in connection with the incident.

Police were called to Studio Movie Grill shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2022, for reports of a fight. They were told multiple employees had been assaulted, and a man pulled a gun and hit an employee.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a white BMW and provided a partial license plate number. The vehicle was pulled over near Truxtun Avenue and Bahamas Drive, where officers took Eduardo and Rahmona Reyes into custody and seized a gun, police said.

It’s alleged the fight occurred over the Reyes’ bill.