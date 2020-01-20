Man accused of pepper spraying people inside convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who got into an argument and pepper sprayed people inside a convenience store is wanted on assault charges.

The incident occurred at about 7:43 a.m. inside the 7-Eleven store at 2331 Chester Lane, police said. The man ran from the store afterward.

The man is described as black, 40 to 50 years old, muscular build and was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the his identity is asked to call Detective Juarez at 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.