BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a shooting in South Bakersfield appeared in court Monday.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Andres Arevalo was the gunman in a shooting that killed 32-year-old Jaime Adam Espinoza.

It happened on Sandra Drive near South Chester Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Arevalo is being held without bail.

He’s scheduled back in court April 11th.