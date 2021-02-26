Man accused of multiple bank robberies takes plea deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say committed two bank robberies in a single day and was later arrested during a third attempt pleaded no contest Friday to a robbery charge.

Fernando Franco, 36, pleaded no contest to a count of second-degree robbery in exchange for the dismissal of another robbery count and two counts of looting while committing a burglary during a state of emergency, according to court records.

Police said a security guard detained Franco during an attempted robbery Nov. 27 at a Bank of America. He was linked to Nov. 25 robberies at a Wells Fargo on California Avenue and a Citibank on Oswell Street.

Sentencing is set April 2.