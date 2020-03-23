Man accused of kissing teen charged with a felony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges have been filed against a man accused of grabbing and kissing a 15-year-old girl.

Rolando Castillo, 37, faces a felony charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old, and a misdemeanor charge of annoying a child, court records show.

He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned April 13.

Police said Castillo approached the girl the morning of Feb. 27 as she was walking home in the 1100 block of Union Avenue. He grabbed her, kissed her on the cheek then told her to kiss him on the cheek, according to police.

Castillo told the girl he was lonely. He wrote his phone number on her hand, officers said.

When she arrived home and told family members what happened, they directed her to call Castillo and set up a meeting. He agreed to meet, police said, and when he arrived was detained by adult family members of the girl. They then called police.

Castillo tried to get away, police said, but family members used pepper spray and a stun gun to detain him until officers arrived.