BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Inglewood man accused of raping and killing Patricia Alatorre was arraigned Thursday on an indictment that takes the place of the previous one filed in his case.

The superseding indictment filed against Armando Cruz was not immediately available and it’s unclear what changes it contains. He’s charged with murder and rape, among other offenses.

Alatorre was initially reported as a runaway but a neighbor’s cellphone camera captured her getting into a white pickup late July 1, 2020. There were conversations on her Instagram account between her and a man insisting she meet him or he would post inappropriate photos of her online.

It’s alleged Alatorre had met with the man, later identified as Cruz, once previously, and agreed to see him a second time after he threatened to leak the photos.

Detained days later in Inglewood, Cruz described in detail how he killed the teen, according to court documents. He directed investigators to where he left her cellphone and the construction site where he dumped her body.