BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby.

BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant.

On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about a baby not breathing at a home near the Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road intersection in northwest Bakersfield. Medical personnel transported the baby to the hospital, where medical professionals discovered trauma consistent with child abuse. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials.

Once investigators began their investigation last year, they identified Higgins as a suspect.

Higgins is due in court Wednesday afternoon.