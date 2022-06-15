David Schultz-Alvarez is accused of killing his father.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of stabbing his father to death appeared in court Wednesday where he was ordered held without bail.

David Schultz-Alvarez, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the death Monday of Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr., 71, according to sheriff’s officials. His arraignment was postponed to June 22.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Real Road to a report of a man suffering a stab wound. They found Alvarez Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Schultz-Alvarez was taken into custody.