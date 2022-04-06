BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of killing a woman ten years ago plead not guilty in court Wednesday.

Jose William Lara was arrested last month after informants led investigators to the remains of Desiree Thompson, a woman originally reported missing in 2012.

Court documents say the informants told California City Police Department officers that Lara had been talking about, in detail, how he killed a woman with the same description as Thompson and buried her in the backyard of the home he rented in California City.

During a search warrant, police located human remains in the backyard and what appeared to be blood on a bedroom floor in the residence, both of which are believed to belong to Thompson.

Lara is due back in court May 5.