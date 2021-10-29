Man accused of killing 2 women in separate incidents makes first court appearance

Adrian Chavez held paper in front of his face during his arraignment Friday on two counts of murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing two women in separate incidents made his first court appearance Friday, holding papers in front of his face to block a news camera.

Related Content Man arrested at Planz Park encampment in connection to 2 killings: BPD

Adrian Angel Chavez, 34, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of the women, one whose body was found in October of last year and one discovered in July.

Chavez is held without bail and his arraignment was postponed to Nov. 5.

Police arrested Chavez Wednesday at an encampment near Planz Park. He has dozens of prior criminal cases listed against him in Kern County.

A woman whose body was found Oct. 12, 2020, by a code enforcement officer on Daniels Lane has been identified as Marilyn Cuervo, 28, police said. The name of the other woman, found July 26 in the 500 block of South Union Avenue, has not been released.