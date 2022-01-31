Man accused of sex trafficking underage girl pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of human trafficking and prostituting a girl under 16.

Joel Wyrick, 50, was ordered held on $1.2 million bail and a criminal protective order was issued barring him from having any contact with the alleged victim. His next hearing is set for Feb. 9.

Joel Wyrick leaned over in apparent surprise when told he was being held on $1.2 million bail.

Police, the FBI and Kern County District Attorney’s office have investigated Wyrick since November for human trafficking of an underage girl and other possible female victims, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. Police on Thursday executed a search warrant at Wyrick’s residence and seized multiple guns.

Wyrick is charged with human trafficking of a minor, prostituting and pandering of a minor, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, all felonies.