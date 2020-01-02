Man accused of forcing ex’s miscarriage faced possible disownment for having child with non-Indian woman: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her to have a miscarriage faced being disowned by his family for impregnating a non-Indian woman, according to court documents released Thursday.

During their 11-month relationship, Jagmeet Sandhu, 23, refused to introduce his girlfriend to his family, the girlfriend told police.

There was no domestic violence during their relationship, she said in the documents, but “there was a constant source of contention as she is aware that Sandhu comes from a traditional Punjabi/Indian family that does not approve of him dating anyone from outside of his race or religion.”

When she became pregnant, their relationship began deteriorating.

She told police Sandhu immediately insisted she have an abortion. He continually pressured her to have one even after she told him she didn’t want one, according to the documents.

Sandhu also said he was concerned his family would disown him for getting her pregnant, she told police, and that cultural differences wouldn’t allow them to marry.

They eventually broke up over the issue, the girlfriend said.

On Dec. 10, three weeks after they ended their relationship, Sandhu entered her apartment while she slept, pointed a silver revolver at her and handed her unidentified white pills while saying, “Take these pills or I’m going to kill you,” according to court documents.

She became ill after taking the pills, and Sandhu fled the residence, the woman told police.

Sandhu had never lived with her but was able to enter because he hadn’t returned his key to her apartment, she told police.

She said she later went to a hospital where the attending physician said the fetus died as a direct result of the pills, according to documents. She was 12 weeks pregnant at the time.

During an interview with police, Sandhu said he comes from a traditional Punjabi family and the cultural differences between his and his ex’s families meant the relationship would never have worked. He said his family had expressed disappointment and was “very upset” with him impregnating the ex.

Sandhu admitted entering the woman’s apartment on Dec. 10, but denied being involved in “potential criminal activity,” the documents said. He also denied owning a gun.

In a search of his bedroom, police found a silver revolver in a closet, as well as clothing consistent with what the girlfriend described him as wearing on Dec. 10, according to the documents.

Sandhu has pleaded not guilty to assault with a firearm on a person, spousal abuse, burglary and making threats. He is next due in court Jan. 30.