Man accused of firing gun outside Walmart yelled about ‘Illuminati,’ acted strangely beforehand: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Before firing a gun outside the East Bakersfield Walmart, Rodolfo Romo had been inside the store yelling about the “Illuminati” and demanding to speak with supervisors, according to police reports.

Employees said Romo told them, “This is not a prank, this is not a joke,” while at the Walmart on Fashion Plaza, according to the reports recently filed in Superior Court. Shortly afterward, he walked to the parking lot and fired two shots in the air, the documents say. He dropped the gun and went back inside the building, where he was taken into custody.

Multiple witnesses identified him as the shooter, according to the documents.

Romo, 31, has pleaded not guilty to recklessly discharging a firearm and other gun-related charges. He has a competency hearing scheduled Feb. 16.

The Dec. 28 incident prompted an evacuation of the building and drew a large law enforcement response for what at first was reported as an active shooter situation. Adding to the confusion, another person picked up the gun and was walking away with it before a parole agent confronted him and ordered him to get on the ground, the documents say. That person was released after witnesses told the agent he wasn’t the shooter.

The agent seized the gun, entered the store and arrested Romo as police and other law enforcement arrived. In addition to statements from witnesses identifying Romo as the gunman, investigators viewed surveillance footage of the incident and confirmed Romo was the same person seen in the footage, the reports say.

The .38-caliber revolver Romo is accused of firing was not registered to him, the documents say. At the time the reports were filed, police had been unable to contact the registered owner.