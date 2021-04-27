Man accused of fatally shooting dog ordered held without bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting a dog over the weekend was ordered held without bail after a judge noted the gun used was reported stolen and the man has a lengthy criminal history.

Francisco King, 45, appeared surprised after Judge Michael G. Bush ruled he must stay locked up in the interest of public safety.

“Without bail?” he said before a deputy led him out of the courtroom. He’s due back in court May 25.

King is charged with felony animal cruelty, three firearm-related offenses, drunk and disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer in connection with Sunday’s shooting. Police say he shot a dog in a neighbor’s backyard on Kincaid Street. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary office, where it was euthanized.

The Kern County Superior Court website lists 23 cases against King. He has felony convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon, threatening an executive officer, damaging a jail in an amount more than $400 and possession for sale of cocaine base.