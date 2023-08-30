BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has ordered a man to stand trial on allegations he exposed himself to two teen girls in northwest Bakersfield.

A judge on Tuesday found sufficient evidence to support all charges filed against John Anthony Searls and set a hearing for next month at which a trial date will be scheduled.

Searls, 35, is being held without bail on two counts of indecent exposure with priors, two counts of annoying or molesting a child with priors and a charge of ammunition possession by a felon.

Searls is accused of following two teen girls walking in the area of Jewetta Avenue and Olive Drive on June 18. It’s alleged he got out of his vehicle and masturbated.

One of the teens recorded the incident and sent the video to police. An image from the video was released to the public, and multiple people came forward to identify Searls as the suspect, according to court documents.

A registered sex offender, Searls in 2017 was convicted of attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure and sentenced to six years and six months in prison, according to Superior Court records.

The court website also shows Searls pleaded no contest to indecent exposure in 2012 and received three years’ probation. And in 2022, he pleaded no contest to being a convicted sex offender trespassing on school grounds, a misdemeanor.