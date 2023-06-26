BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of exposing himself to two teen girls in northwest Bakersfield pleaded not guilty on Monday to five felony charges.

John Anthony Searls, 35, pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent exposure with priors, two counts of annoying or molesting a child with priors and possession of a gun by a felon. He’s being held without bail and is due back in court on July 6.

Searls is accused of following two teen girls walking in the area of Jewetta Avenue and Olive Drive on June 18. It’s alleged he got out of his vehicle and masturbated in front of them.

Police said Searls is a registered sex offender. In 2017, he was convicted of attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure and sentenced to six years and six months in prison, according to Superior Court records.

He has multiple prior convictions for masturbating in front of minors, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said during Monday’s hearing as she argued for him to be held without bail after the court initially said it would set bail at $250,000.

“This gentleman is a tremendous public safety risk, not only to citizens of Kern County, but to our children of Kern County,” Zimmer said. “Every single one of these victims that he has preyed upon in the past, and in the accusations of this case today, are children.”