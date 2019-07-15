Man accused of drunken driving resisted arrest, refused to give blood sample, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accused drunken driver repeatedly resisted arrest and an officer took him to the the ground and handcuffed him, according to a court document.

Sean Ladia, 29, was arrested around 7 p.m. Saturday evening and remains in custody pending a court hearing Tuesday, records say.

The California Highway Patrol was called to a Jack in the Box in the Bakersfield area and contacted Ladia after being told he took the keys and vehicle of someone without their permission, according to the court document.

Ladia was identified by the reporting party as standing next to a white Chevy Malibu in the parking lot. Officers noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Ladia, as well as his red and watery eyes and slurred speech, the document says.

Ladia asked if he was being detained and began walking away, according to the document. An officer told him they were detaining him and gave him multiple commands to stop. Ladia kept walking.

An officer grabbed his left arm and placed him in a wristlock and Ladia tried pulling away, according to the document. The other officer then grabbed his right arm and handcuffed him.

As the officer who handcuffed him informed him he was under arrest, Ladia jerked his arm away from the other officer, the document says. The officer who handcuffed him swept his legs, forced him to the ground and doublelocked the handcuffs.

Ladia refused a blood test, but a warrant was obtained and two vials of blood taken for analysis, according to the document.

Ladia has prior DUI convictions, including one in February.