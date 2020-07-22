Man accused of driving into protesters ordered to stand trial on a dozen charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say drove an SUV into a crowd of protesters on Truxtun Avenue has been ordered to stand trial on a dozen charges, including 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

A judge on Wednesday found there was enough evidence to send Michael Tran, 31, to trial on every charge filed against him for allegedly driving a Toyota RAV4 into people protesting the death of George Floyd. No serious injuries were reported in the May 29 incident, which was captured on surveillance footage and cellphone cameras.

Following his arrest, Tran made an number of bizarre statements to police, repeating that he needed to bury bodies and that he believed his family was dead, according to court documents. His family was found unharmed.

Tran’s family told investigators he had stopped taking medicine for mental health issues, documents said. Family members said his behavior had changed in recent months, and that he had thrown water and coffee at people inside their residence.

Two years ago, Tran pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm for hitting a person with a tire iron inside a Bakersfield store.