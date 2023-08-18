BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a northwest Bakersfield crash that killed a school counselor was driving 99 mph in a 50 mph zone shortly before impact, according to police reports.

Ismael Alfaro-Marquez, 26, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the April 6, 2021, crash that killed Carrie Cuca Lopez. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Lopez, 43, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from her SUV when it was hit by Alfaro-Marquez’s vehicle just before midnight on Calloway Drive at Turnwater Avenue, the reports say.

As Alfaro-Marquez headed north toward Hageman Road, Lopez “made a left turn to go into the neighborhood not expecting him to be traveling twice the posted speed limit,” an officer wrote in a probable cause declaration.

The officer added, “I determined that if Alfaro-Marquez was operating his motor vehicle at or even near the posted speed limit when the victim turned there would not have been a collision.”

Asked how fast he’d been driving, Alfaro-Marquez said, “Not that fast,” according to the reports. He told police Lopez cut him off and he tried to brake but couldn’t stop in time. He estimated he was driving 50 to 60 mph.