BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse collapsed early Wednesday at Lerdo Jail and died about an hour later, according to coroner’s officials and previous reporting by 17 News.

Rabul Cano, 69, collapsed and became unresponsive at about 12:37 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m. after attempts to resuscitate him at the infirmary were unsuccessful, according to a coroner’s release.

Cano was awaiting trial next month on charges including engaging in sex acts with a child 10 or younger and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

During a pretext phone call recorded by sheriff’s investigators, Cano did not deny the abuse and said, “I know my Lord has forgiven me,” according to court documents.