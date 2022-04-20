BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man in connection with several car burglaries on Easter Sunday in northwest Bakersfield.

Officers responded to a call at about 8:37 a.m. on Sunday for a report of multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. When they arrived, they found five cars that had been burglarized during church services.

The following day Kern County Auto Theft Task Force investigators found the suspect vehicle used in the burglaries in the 900 block of Woodrow Avenue.

Police arrested Jaden Lehman-Lewis, 22, of Bakersfield, after police found him in possession of stolen property from the victims’ cars. They also recovered a stolen car. The recovered items were returned to the owners.

Lehman-Lewis was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.