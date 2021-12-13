Man accused of attempted murder, rape ordered to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman more than two years ago has been ordered to stand trial on each of the 17 felonies filed against him — including attempted murder.

A judge on Monday found there was enough evidence for the case against Armando Avalos Jr. to proceed, and a hearing was set next week for the court to schedule a trial date.

Avalos, 22, is held on $1 million bail.

The alleged victim told deputies Avalos punched and choked her inside his car until she blacked out, and later threatened her with a gun and raped her.

Avalos was arrested Aug. 5, 2019, after sheriff’s investigators tracked him to the Los Angeles area.

