BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of using a hatchet to attack a woman in a shower pleaded not guilty Tuesday to assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and committing a burglary with the intent to commit rape.

Kyler Kuehl, 59, is due back in court July 1. Bail was set at $25,000.

Police dispatched Friday afternoon to a home on Park Bend Court in southwest Bakersfield found Kuehl on the master bathroom floor, his hands tied behind his back with a belt.

A woman reported she was taking a shower when Kuehl, who she said may be a neighbor, flung back the shower curtain and attacked her, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court. She fought back and Kuehl took her to the ground, she said.

Her husband arrived and restrained Kuehl until police arrived, the couple said according to the warrant.

Kuehl has no prior criminal record in Kern County, court records show.