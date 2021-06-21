Man accused of assaulting woman minutes after release from jail: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ricky Scott was released from the downtown jail the morning of May 12.

He was back in custody minutes later, accused of assaulting a woman on the sidewalk just east of the jail on Truxtun Avenue.

Scott, 28, now faces charges of assault on a person with force likely to result in great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury. This time, he was ordered held without bail.

Court records show Scott’s prior arrest was on a charge of sexual battery, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police were flagged down about 8:23 a.m. May 12 for an assault that had just occurred near the courthouse. They interviewed the victim, who was sitting near the front of the Kern County Jury Services Building by L Street.

The woman told police she had been walking on the west sidewalk on L Street near the back of the courthouse when a man approached and swore at her. She said he kicked her in a sweeping motion, knocking her legs out from under her.

They both fell, she told police. The man got up and ran. Witnesses, including a sheriff’s aide, chased him and he was arrested shortly afterward.

The man, Scott, was brought before the woman and she identified him as the assailant, the documents say.

Scott spontaneously told officers “the cops made me do it” and “the voices made me do it,” according to the documents. He told police he didn’t intend to kick the woman.

He has a mental competency hearing July 6.