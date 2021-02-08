Man accused of assaulting 76-year-old woman and tying her to chair before stealing car

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man is accused of hitting a 76-year-old woman in the face with a glass bottle and tying her to a chair before stealing her car, according to a court document.

John Page, 51, has pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and theft from an elder adult filed in connection with the incident on San Gabriel Drive near Golden Hills Boulevard, according to court records. He’s held on $75,000 bail.

The woman, who is undergoing chemotherapy and uses a walker to get around, told investigators Page is her roommate. He’s listed as 6 feet tall and 300 pounds.

Related Content Man arrested in assault of elderly Tehachapi woman

She said Page hit her in the face — apparently with a Coca-Cola bottle — while she was watching TV the evening of Feb. 2 and told her to give him her car keys, cellphone and debit card, according to a newly released court document. After she handed over her keys, Page tied her to a chair while he loaded up her vehicle, the woman said in the document. She said Page told her not to call law enforcement or he would commit “suicide by cop.”

The woman told investigators Page uses methamphetamine and possibly suffers from mental illness, the filing said. She said he had become angry with her earlier that day because she refused to give him money to go camping in Lone Pine.

Her car was located in Mojave and Page was found nearby, the document said. He was arrested without incident.

According to the filing, the woman suffered a cut to her face and cuts to her left wrist from shattered glass. A rope was used to bind her wrists and ankles to a chair.

Page told deputies he has been suicidal and wouldn’t have made the choices he made if not for his mental health problems, the document said.

He’s next due in court Feb. 17.