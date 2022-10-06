BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Thursday ordered a man charged in the slaying of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. to stand trial on all charges including first-degree murder.

Following a two-day preliminary hearing, Judge John R. Brownlee found there was enough evidence to hold 29-year-old Robert Pernell Roberts for trial and scheduled a hearing for Oct. 17, where it’s expected a trial date will be set.

Roberts is accused of shooting Alcala, 43, on Aug. 24 in the area of the Target on Stockdale Highway. A witness testified Roberts needed money to get back to “the hood” and thought Alcala had money because he was charging an electric vehicle.

In addition to the witness’s statement, police say in reports they retrieved call data records showing Roberts’ phone in the area before the shooting, and he was caught on surveillance cameras at nearby businesses.