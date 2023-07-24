BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding the California unemployment system out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said Monday, investigators arrested Ruben Barajas Rodriguez, 54, in connection to an investigation into defrauding the state’s Employment Development Department.

Rodriguez was booked into the Kern County jail on July 20 on multiple counts of grand theft, according to inmate records.

In a release, the DA’s office said the investigation began in November 2020 and is ongoing. No other details about the case or investigation were released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County District Attorney’s Office at 661-868-2350.