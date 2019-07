BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 83-year-old man who was assaulted in mid-July has died, according to coroner’s officials.

Ronald Lynn True was assaulted at about 1:36 a.m. July 16 in the 1800 block of Clark Avenue, a coroner’s release said. He died at Kern Medical at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled.