BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates had a hearing postponed one week after his defense lawyer asked for more time.

Guadalupe Mojica was arrested June 8 after the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 68, and another man whose name hasn’t been released. Their bodies were found the morning of June 7 at an apartment on Decatur Street. Both were shot in the head.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Mojica’s attorney, said “yes and no” when asked Wednesday by Judge Eric Bradshaw if she was ready for trial, then requested a brief sidebar because she didn’t want to discuss the matter publicly. Afterward, Bradshaw set a hearing for Jan. 11 and canceled a hearing that had been scheduled for Friday.

Blythe is currently in a trial that’s expected to last about a month.

Mojica and the other men lived together at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation.

The complex’s resident manager told investigators the victims got along well, according to court documents. She said Mojica kept to himself and became easily annoyed, often arguing with one of his roommates about windows being open, fans running and other “petty stuff.”

Deputies arrested Mojica at the GET bus station on Chester Avenue. He had a .380-caliber handgun in his pocket loaded with four rounds, a trash bag containing a spent casing and suspected blood spatter on his clothing, according to the documents.