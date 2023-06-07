BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation has been found not competent to stand trial.

Guadalupe Mojica, who turns 81 on Thursday, was referred to Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services for evaluation after Tuesday’s ruling, according to the District Attorney’s office. He’ll return to court June 27 for a hearing on involuntary medication, and will be sent to a state hospital where he’ll be treated in an effort to restore him to competency.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including doctors’ reports to determine whether a defendant understands the charges against them and can assist attorneys in the preparation of a defense.

Mojica was arrested last year and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his two roommates at an apartment on Decatur Street. The roommates’ bodies were found the morning of June 7. Both were shot in the head.

Mojica had a handgun in his pocket and suspected blood spatter on his clothing when arrested at the GET bus station on Chester Avenue, according to court filings.