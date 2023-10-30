BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 75-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including murder in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old woman last year.

Martin Renie Williams has been in custody since his arrest two days after the Jan. 17, 2022, shooting of Latashanay Juanita Jones. She died about a year later of complications from her injuries, according to coroner’s officials.

Martin Renie Williams appeared for his arraignment in a wheelchair.

Prosecutors brought new charges in September reflecting her death. Williams is now charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a gun, spousal abuse and possession of a gun by a felon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled next month.

It’s alleged Williams, 73 at the time of the shooting, may have been jealous over Jones’ relationship with another man.

Jones, interviewed at Memorial Hospital, told police Williams knocked on her door the evening of Jan. 17, 2022, pointed a gun at her ear and said they needed to talk, according to police reports. She told him to leave.

Williams pushed the door open and shot her, she said according to the reports.

She ran toward the stairs and Williams chased her, continuing to fire, she said. Then he left. Jones had seven gunshot wounds, the reports say.

Court documents released shortly after the shooting contain an interview in which Jones said she and Williams used to date. But documents from another interview say she told police Williams wanted a relationship, but they were only friends.