BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Researchers have long sought to determine whether feelings of romantic jealousy lessen with age.

If the allegations against Martin Renie Williams hold true, his case could be used to make the argument of “definitely not.”

Williams, 73 at the time, was charged in January of last year with attempted murder and other crimes in the shooting of 29-year-old Latashanay Juanita Jones, his ex-girlfriend. It’s alleged he may have been jealous over her relationship with another man.

Jones, shot seven times, died a year later. A medical examiner determined she died as a result of complications from the gunshot wounds.

Williams, now 75, has been charged with first-degree murder and is due in court Wednesday to be formally arraigned.

The shooting

Jones, interviewed at Memorial Hospital, told police Williams knocked on her door the evening of Jan. 17, 2022, pointed a gun at her ear and said they needed to talk, according to police reports. She told him to leave.

Williams pushed the door open and shot her, she said according to the reports.

She ran toward the stairs and Williams chased her, continuing to fire, she said. Then he left.

Jones told police she and Williams used to date.

The reports say Jones’ son and her current boyfriend also identified Williams as the shooter. The boyfriend told police Williams may committed the shooting out of jealousy of Jones’ relationship with him.

Williams was arrested two days later. He has been in custody ever since.