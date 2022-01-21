Bakersfield man, 73, arrested in shooting of ex-girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Martin Williams is accused of shooting his ex several times Monday in the 500 block of West Columbus Street, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Williams was taken into custody without incident Wednesday in the 4600 block of Mountain Vista Drive, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.