BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man whose body was found in Rosamond last month died from blunt head injuries and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials.

Cresentio Sandoval Chavez, of Rosamond was found dead the morning of Jan. 14 in the area of Patterson Road and 265th Street West, officials said. It’s unknown when he was killed.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.