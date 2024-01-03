BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man convicted of murder for fatally stabbing a man outside a convenience store was sentenced Wednesday to 36 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

James Jordan was found guilty last month of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Virdy Lee Jones, 43, on May 15, 2019. Jordan told police they argued and Jones had earlier threatened him, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage shows Jordan pull a a knife from his back pocket and stab Jones 10 times, documents said. He then chased Jones about 20 feet until Jones collapsed, at which point Jordan began “dancing around,” according to the documents. Jones died soon after.

Jordan claimed he acted in self-defense, but detectives learned he and Jones were involved with the same woman, and Jordan “profited from her acts of prostitution,” according to prosecutors.