BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly stabbing that occurred after an argument over a woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

James Jordan, 70, was convicted Monday and faces up to 36 years to life in prison at next month’s sentencing hearing, DA’s Office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said.

“It’s disheartening to witness the acts of violence that plague our community,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a release. “However, today I’m grateful for our justice system, as a dangerous individual is off our streets.”

Jordan, who has “Scrap Iron” listed among his aliases, told police he argued with Virdy Lee Jones, 43, outside a Union Avenue convenience store on May 15, 2019. He said they had previously argued and Jones had recently threatened him, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage shows Jordan pull a a knife from his back pocket and stab Jones 10 times, documents said. He then chased Jones about 20 feet until Jones collapsed, at which point Jordan began “dancing around,” according to the documents. Jones died soon after.

Jordan turned himself in and handed over the knife used in the killing, documents said. He has been in custody on $1 million bail since his arrest.

He told police he acted in self-defense, but detectives learned he and Jones were involved with the same woman, and Jordan “profited from her acts of prostitution,” according to prosecutors.