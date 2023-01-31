BAKESFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man has been charged with felony hit-and-run in the death of a pedestrian, according to court records.

Charges of hit-and-run resulting in death and driving without a license were brought Jan. 13 against Jerry Oscar Aguirre, records show. An arraignment date had not been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

The pedestrian was walking against a red light the night of Nov. 3 and was ultimately found at fault, but Aguirre “admitted to driving, striking the pedestrian, and fleeing the scene,” police say in a court filing.

Aguirre admitted to driving a silver BMW sedan that hit a man at the intersection of Chester Avenue and Fourth Street, according to a warrant. He told police he briefly pulled over then left because he thought the man got up and walked away.

Police arrived at the crash scene at 8:46 p.m. and found a man lying in the roadway. Charles William Egan, 41, was taken to Kern Medical, where he died the next day, according to coroner’s officials.

Using surveillance video, police conducted a search and determined the car was registered to Aguirre, according to the warrant. They found a BMW with “significant fresh damage” parked in his driveway, the right side of the windshield shattered and caved in.

Aguirre has convictions for driving without a license in 2005, 2008 and 2011, court records show. His license expired more than a month before the crash, police said.