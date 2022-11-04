BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man is accused of leaving the scene after his vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday night, police said.

Jerry Aguirre, 70, was arrested early Friday and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving without a license, police said. He was not listed in custody as of 12 p.m. Friday.

Police were called to the crash at 8:46 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Street and Chester Avenue, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. Police found a man lying in the roadway with major injuries.

The man, whose named has not been released, was taken to Kern Medical and listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators identified Aguirre as the driver and arrested him on Terrace Way between South N and South P streets, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.