BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 67-year-old man died early Friday after being hit by two vehicles while walking in the road south of Rosedale Highway, according to California Highway Patrol.

The man, whose name has not been released, was hit at about 4:10 a.m. in the northbound lane of Heath Road, just south of Clarisse Street, officers said. He remained seated in the road afterward.

A second vehicle, the driver of which was unable to see the man still seated in the road, hit him about a minute later, officers said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not a factor, according to CHP, and the drivers remained at the scene.