BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 60-year-old man accused of driving parallel to a teen girl while propositioning her for sex pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple charges.

Sukhbinder Singh faces a felony charge of contacting a minor with the intext to commit a sex act, and misdemeanor charges of annoying or molesting a child and indecent exposure. Bail was set at $50,000.

Singh on Tuesday night allegedly exposed himself as he followed the 16-year-old girl to an auto dealership in the area of Gasoline Alley and Pacheco Road, according to statements made in court. A witness called police, and the girl spoke with officers.

Police said they found Singh in the area, identified him as the suspect and took him into custody. He’s due back in court Aug. 15.