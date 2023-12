BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Friday arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Toby Lemons was arrested following a search of a home around 7 a.m. on East Brundage Lane, between Sterling and Fairfax roads, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He’s being held on $20,000 bail and is due in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.