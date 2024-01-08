BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violating a restraining order, according to police.

Michael Rafat Mourkos faces one count of unlawful sexual intercourse, a felony, and four misdemeanor counts including criminal storage of a gun, court records show.

On Jan. 2, police were dispatched to a report of a peace disturbance at a business on Easton Drive.

Officers learned Mourkos, of Stevenson Ranch, was involved in a sexual relationship with the teen and had been served with a restraining order listing her as the protected person, according to police officials. He failed to surrender a gun as required by the restraining order and stored it in a location accessible to minors, police said.

Mourkos has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court later this month, according to court records.