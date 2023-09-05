BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old man has pleaded no contest to a charge of contacting a minor to commit a sex act, according to court records.

Eli Robert Wilson entered the no-contest plea last month and another felony was dismissed, according to Superior Court records. Sentencing is set for Sept. 26.

Wilson was among 23 people arrested in Kern County from Aug. 9 to 12 as part of “Operation Bad Barbie,” which focused on child exploitation and human trafficking. Kern County and Bakersfield law enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI and others were part of the operation.